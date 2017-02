WATCH LIVE: A Donald J. Trump protest outside of Trump Tower, featuring Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin and more.

Trump has had trouble booking A-list talent to perform at his inauguration — but isn’t having any troubles drawing out A-list critics to protest…The New York City event tonight is one of many demonstrations, protests, and celebrations of civil liberties that will take place across the country to mark the start of Trump’s presidency.