Tupac: Inductee For The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced next year’s inductees: Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Journey, Yes, Electric Light Orchestra and Joan Baez will all join the class of 2017.

Producer, songwriter and guitarist Nile Rodgers will receive the Award for Musical Excellence. Chic, the pioneering disco group he co-founded, was nominated for the 11th time in the performer category but did not gain admittance.

A special exhibit featuring the inductees will open March 30 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, with the new hall members being honored at the 32nd annual induction ceremony on April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

“On behalf of the Tupac Estate, we are incredibly honored to announce that Tupac has been selected as one of the 2017 inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Thank you to the nominating committee and to his fans who supported his nomination by voting. This award recognizes how Tupac’s message of change and mission to give a voice to those who didn’t have one continues to resonate with millions of people to this day. You are the reason Tupac’s legacy lives on.”

This is well deserved!