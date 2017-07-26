Trump’s Military Transgender Ban 

Donald Trump Declares That Transgender People May No Longer ‘Serve in Any Capacity in the US Military’

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will NOT accept or ALLOW…..Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Thoughts??? How do you feel about the transgender ban?