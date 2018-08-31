Fashion has been one of the oldest concepts on earth and amongst the earthlings, from the time of nudity to the era of clothing. Sure, it goes beyond dresses as many would on a first-thought ascribe it to. The gamut of fashion includes clothing, footwear, lifestyle, accessories, makeup, hairstyle and body.

However, in the world of fashion, there are some distinctive and trendy styles which set one apart from the other, that is, à la mode from unfashionable – just as Flirt.com is distinctively set apart among its counterparts.

It’s undisputed to say, that the best ad which can be given to any of these fashion items is the use of stars to spread their popularity like a wildlife, whether as a brand or simply by virtue of the celebrity’s interest in it.

Below are Top 5 fashion trends started by stars that became extremely popular which would make you reconsider your own style.

1. Distressed Denim

Denim is one of the oldest, effortlessly cool and very accessible fashion item. It’s found in every fashion junction of the earth. However, ripped/distressed denim is a fashion pastiche that broke the stale trend of an ordinary jeans.

Amongst celebrities, it became a must-have, inherently, taking a toll on their fans. The coolest thing about this fashion item is that it’s not gender-specific. It can be worn by Kanye West as well as Kim Kardashian.

Talking about Kanye West, the king of jagged clothes has been seen effortlessly wearing some pairs of distressed jeans in time past. Likewise, Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Drake have made distressed jeans a must have and a must ripped.

Celebrities went ahead to pair denim on denim, whether, denim on a denim skirt or on a denim trouser, it’s all good!

2. Big Butt

Recently, celebrities have made it crystal clear that, as fashion involves clothes, it also involves the butt. Once upon a time, svelte figure was the thing, from the likes of the iconic singer, Celine Dion to the iconic model, Naomi Campbell.

However, things changed and prominent derrière became a thing to have, be it naturally endowed like Serena Williams or surgically enhanced as Kim Kardashian, get one!

When a bright screen star like Beyonce is gifted with a beautiful and bold derrière then it has no choice but to be trendy. Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, even the young Kylie Jenner got it, so why not me?

Big butt has made it way to the physique of every boss lady, marking it extreme popularity. Bodycon dress also called for it and suddenly big women got the attention they truly deserved.

3. Pixie Cut

One of the hairstyles that is absolutely flattering and head turning for a lady is the pixie cut.

Rihanna made this style extremely popular even debuted it on award grounds. No hairstylist can comfortably mention pixie cut without espousing it to Rihanna.

However, Rihanna might be the pacesetter, but she doesn’t have sole right to it like her music. A-list Celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, debuted hers this year at the Golden Globes Award. Kaley Cuoco, Kris Jenner, Miley Cyrus and the drop-dead gorgeous Halle Berry made pixie cut cool, admirable and stunning.

So, if pony tail, long hair trend or 32 inches extension have been your big issue, then pixie cut is beckoning on you.

4. Sneakers

Sneakers may have been designed basically for sports or other forms of physical exercise but Kanye West and Rihanna ain’t having any of that!

Rihanna’s love for sneaker made her wear it under a long kaftan dress, something a fashion-conscious individual wouldn’t opt to do. However, Riri, damned the critics and wore it remarkably.

Hence, on the feet of everyone is sneakers as it gives every girl the “chicky” look and the guys, the super cool look.

For this, the world and his wife, now has a pair of sneakers in their wardrobe, but we have our celebrities to thank for this, the likes of super model as Gigi Hadid, Karlie, Kendell Jenner would make even a sneaker critic ditch her painstaking high heels for sure footed sneakers.

So, if you want that sleek look that is owned by every sneaker connoisseur then go get one ASAP!

5. Choker Necklace

The choker necklace might have been the ultimate 90’s trend, but here it goes again.

Opera necklace and Princess necklace can never give you that special touch like a choker necklace would.

What makes it very receptive is the fact that it goes with every dress. Choker necklace doesn’t discriminate any fashion style be it casual, exotic, elegant or bohemian style. Choker goes with every dress leaving a fill of stylish. Go ahead and try it.

So, having given you the top 5 fashion trends started by stars that became extremely popular, it’s time you take a clue and come out dashing. With these fashion trends, your confidence can never be lost, but rather accentuated.