The Drag After The Drag… United Passengers “Troubled Past”

Stories About United Passenger’s ‘Troubled’ Past Prompt Massive Backlash…

Earlier today several media outlets reported on David Dao troubled past…

As if we didn’t see this coming… the DRAG after the Drag — literally

David Dao, the doctor who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight on Sunday, has a bit of a troubled history which includes a suspended medical license and prescription drug felonies.

Via TheWrap

According to the Courier-Journal, Dao went to medical school in Vietnam in the 1970s before moving to the U.S., where he started working as a pulmonologist in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, when he was arrested in 2003 and eventually convicted of drug-related charges.

He was also convicted of several felony charges of obtaining drugs by fraud or deceit in November 2004 and was placed on five years of supervised probation in January 2005, surrendering his medical license the next month. He was, however, permitted to resume practicing in 2015 under certain conditions.

According to TMZ, he can only practice internal medicine in an outpatient facility once a week.

In 2005, the Associated Press reported that Dao faced 98 charges of illegally prescribing and trafficking prescription painkillers. Prosecutors alleged that Dao and a co-defendant, Brian D. Case, fraudulently filled prescriptions at various pharmacies for narcotic drugs like hydrocodone, Oxycontin and Percocet.

At the same time, he was appealing a conviction in Louisville on charges of writing prescriptions and checks to a patient in exchange for sex. He was acquitted of seven other counts of obtaining drugs through fraud and a trafficking charge. Four passengers were asked to switch flights, they were offered a small stipend, along with flight and housing accommodations according to reports; Dao came back on the flight after he agreed to leave when he learned the next available flight was the next day. Social media is now dragging the media for being petty and bringing up Dao criminal history.

