Singer George Michael Dead at 53

Singer George Michael,53, has died on Christmas Day. Michael was one of the most beloved and respected entertainers. From the enormous success he achieved with pop duo #Wham! to his influential solo career, his talent had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide, and his creative contributions will live on forever.

George Michael – whose real name is Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – sold more than 100 million albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

He was set to release a documentary in 2017. In a statement, the star’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

