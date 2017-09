Serena Williams Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Girl

New mother Serena Williams posted a picture with her baby girl on her chest and wrote in the caption:

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories šŸ˜šŸ˜ā¤ļøā¤ļø”





Their baby girl is named after her father, Williams’ fiancĆ© Alexis Ohanian. Little Alexis Jr., who was born on September 1, 2017 is Williams and Ohanian’s first child together.

Williams also shared a heartfelt video on her website highlighting moments throughout her pregnancy, from seeing her first ultrasound to bringing her baby home.

Too adorable! Click here to watch Hello World video