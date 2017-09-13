Serena Williams Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Girl

New mother Serena Williams posted a picture with her baby girl on her chest and wrote in the caption:

“Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️”





Their baby girl is named after her father, Williams’ fiancé Alexis Ohanian. Little Alexis Jr., who was born on September 1, 2017 is Williams and Ohanian’s first child together.

Williams also shared a heartfelt video on her website highlighting moments throughout her pregnancy, from seeing her first ultrasound to bringing her baby home.

Too adorable! Click here to watch Hello World video