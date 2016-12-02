Ronald Gasser Released From Custody, No Charges Filed After Fatally Killing Joe McKnight





Ex-Jets RB Joe McKnight killed in all apparent road rage incident. Former Jets and Chiefs running back Joe McKnight was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Louisiana on Thursday authorities confirmed to NFL.com …McKnight was 28 years old.

NOLA reports that a female witness said she saw McKnight “trying to apologize” to another man after some sort of traffic accident. The witness says that the gunman, 53-year-old Ronald Gasser, then shot McKnight once, stood over him and said, “I told you not to f**k with me,” and fired another shot into the former NFL star.While Fox New Orleans reports, citing witnesses, that McKnight was “pulled from” his Audi by the suspect prior to the shooting. The New Orleans Advocate quotes a witness saying that she heard four shots in total.

Fox New Orleans reports that Gasser was taken into custody at the scene. The station adds that he turned his gun over to authorities when they arrived.

Via TMZ

The man who shot JoeMcKnight has been released from custody and no charges have been filed yet … this according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Dept.

54-year-old Ronald Gasser a white male — was questioned and released “sometime overnight” after officials believed they had no reason to hold him any longer.

The Sheriff’s Dept. tells us … Gasser “definitely” shot the ex-NFL running back — but there are “questions about the circumstances surrounding what led up to it.” The rep tells us the investigation is still very much open and the case could go to the grand jury or the district attorney, which will decide whether or not charges should be filed.

