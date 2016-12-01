Rihanna and Prince Harry Working Together Raising Awareness About HIV/AIDS On World AIDS Day:

Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day:

Rihanna and Prince Harry are working together raising awareness about HIV/AIDS.

Today Prince Harry & singer Rihanna were tested for HIV in Barbados on WorldAIDSDay to raise awareness of how easy it is to get tested.

During Prince Harry’s Royal Visit Barbados HRH has seen how the country has eradicated mother to baby HIV transmission – however, he has also seen there is much more to do to remove the stigma on HIV and AIDS in The Caribbean

Bajan pop princess joined the British royal on Thursday for the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission’s “Man Aware” event, held in the capital of Bridgetown in recognition of World AIDS Day. The luminaries, who were both in Barbados for the celebration of its 50th anniversary of independence, took nearly instant HIV tests to highlight the importance (and ease) of testing and reduce stigma

