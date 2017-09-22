Kylie Jenner, 20, Pregnant with First Child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant and due in February according to mulitple reports. Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott since earlier this year after splitting from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga in April.

Via People.com

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” says the source. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!” Another source close to the family said: “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.” “Everyone is overjoyed for her,” says the source. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Kim Kardashian West, is also expecting via surrogate. Kardashian West shares two other children with husband Kanye West, Saint, who is 21-months-old, and daughter North, who turned 4 in June.