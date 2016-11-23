Kanye West Cancels Tour, Reportedly Hospitalized After Praising Donald Trump and Bashing Beyonce.

Kanye West has been hospitalized after abruptly canceling the last 21 dates of his national tour. Citing anonymous law enforcement sources and West representatives, the media outlets reported that the hip-hop superstar was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon because of stress and exhaustion, and he is spending the night there for his own safety.

Without confirming that the patient was West, Los Angeles police told The Associated Press that officers were called to a house on Laurel Avenue near West Hollywood for a disturbance at about 1:20 p.m. When they arrived it was clear that nothing criminal was occurring and it was a medical situation instead.

Police told the AP that the patient was taken in an ambulance to the hospital and placed on a psychiatric hold.

The admission came after the entertainer publicly bashed friends Beyoncé and Jay Z and praised Donald Trump.

West’s concert promoter, Live Nation, said earlier in the day that the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour had been called off. No reason was given.

