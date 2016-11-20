Kanye West calls out Beyoncé and Jay Z then cuts show short

Kanye West apparently arrived on stage more than an hour late, played just a few songs, publicly attacked Beyoncé and Jay Z then cut his show short. What caused the rant this time?? West accused Beyoncé of playing politics: West told the crowd in Sacramento Saturday night, “Out of respect, MTV told me, ‘Mr. West, out of respect to you, I will let you know that Beyoncé is winning the V.M.A. tonight for “Formation” over “Hotline Bling” and “Famous.” West said MTV gave him heads up, so he would not run on the stage.

Beyoncé, I was hurt, because I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me, and over “Hotline Bling.” Now, don’t go trying to diss Beyoncé, she is great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forgetting who we are just to win. Fuck winning. Fuck looking cool. Fuck being cool. Fuck all that, bro. I’ve been sent here to give y’all my truth even at the risk of my own life. Even at the risk of my own success, my own career. I’ve been sent here to give y’all my truth.

This isn’t the first time West has called out the Carters. A month ago, West revealed onstage that North West and Blue Ivy Carter hadn’t ever played together because of drama between himself and Jay-Z.

“Jay Z! Call me, bruh!” West shouted to the hundreds of cell phone videographers he knew were filming him. “You still ain’t call me! Jay Z, I know you got killas. Please don’t send them at my head. Just call me [and] talk to me like a man.”

After abruptly ending the show early the crowd booed and yelled “F- you Kanye” but those boos were nothing compared to the Beyhive sting…they showed him no mercy.

It was all good just a few months ago:

So so true…so why did Kanye go off?? #Beyonce #VMAs #Kanye #JayZ A photo posted by TattleTailzz (@tattle.tailzz) on Nov 20, 2016 at 11:14am PST