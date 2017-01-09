French Police Detained 16 People In Connection With Kim Kardashian Robbery In Paris

According to (CNN)French police have detained 16 people for questioning over the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris last October.

The group were picked up in Paris as well as the eastern suburbs of Raincy and Vincenne in a police operation that started at 6 a.m. Monday (12 a.m. ET). Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint inside her hotel room by a gang of men disguised as police officers at a luxury private mansion in Paris who made off with an estimated $10 million in cash and jewelry.

Stay tuned for more details