Delta Air Lines Bans Abusive Trump Supporter For Life

Earlier this year Delta removed a Muslim couple off a flight after a crew member complained to the pilot that she felt “uncomfortable” with the couple being on the plane.

The pilot had alerted ground control that he would not be taking off until the Muslim couple was removed.

Many were wondering why Delta didn’t take measures like they previous have to remove the unidentified man was captured on video by passenger Emma Baum who claims Delta staff did absolutely nothing while the man yelled derogatory comments at the women and continued on with his rant supporting Donald Trump.

WATCH: Trump supporter calls women "Hillary Bitches" on flight to Allentown. Spoke to Emma Baum who shot video, @Delta did nothing.

Delta was facing a boycott following the backlash from not removing the abusive passenger, however today Delta Air Lines has issued a statement, apologizing for failing to eject a Donald Trump supporter from one of its flights after he yelled at other passengers, calling some of the women on the plane “Hillary b – – – – – s.”

Delta requires ‘civility on our planes’

The airline says he’ll never be allowed to fly Delta again, and that it’s refunding every passenger on that flight the full price of their tickets.

The unnamed passenger was on a flight from Atlanta headed to Allentown, PA, last Tuesday night when he was captured on a video that has since gone viral. More than 2.2 million have viewed it since it was posted on Facebook.

CEO Ed Bastian shared the memo below with all Delta employees today. Internal Memo Date: November 28, 2016 To: Delta Colleagues Worldwide From: Ed Bastian Subject: Disruptive Passenger on DL248 Thank you for the amazing job you did running our operation and taking care of our customers during the busy Thanksgiving holiday. At Delta, we strive to deliver a safe and reliable product while providing a customer experience that is second to none. You come to work every day prepared to serve our customers and to take care of each other while also dealing with the unexpected. As you may have heard by now, last week a video began circulating around the internet showing a disruptive passenger on board a Delta flight. This individual displayed behavior that was loud, rude and disrespectful to his fellow customers. After questioning the customer, our team members made the best decision they could given the information they had and allowed him to remain on the flight. However, if our colleagues had witnessed firsthand what was shown in the video, there is no question they would have removed him from the aircraft. He will never again be allowed on a Delta plane. Part of being a reliable travel partner and a servant leader is acknowledging our mistakes so we can learn from them and respond more effectively in the future. Delta has apologized to the customers onboard that flight. We are also refunding those customers the cost of their tickets. I also want to make sure all of you know we have your backs. The heightened tension in our society means that now more than ever we must require civility on our planes and in our facilities. We must stay true to Delta’s core values and treat one another with dignity and respect. We also must remain committed more than ever to the safety of our customers and our crew members. We will not tolerate anything less. Again, thank you for all you do. Ed Via CNN