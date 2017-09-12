Bill Cosby Pens A Heartfelt Piece In Memory Of Comedian Dick Gregory “An Unacknowledged Hero”

Actor, Comedian and Philanthropist Bill Cosby pens a heartfelt piece in memory of his dear friend Activist, Freedom Fighter and Comedian Mr. Dick Gregory.

In this open letter Bill Cosby brings attention to the humanitarian efforts of Dick Gregory as well as encourage the world to make a charitable contribution to the legacy of Mr. Dick Gregory.

Cosby also points out that Mr. Gregory, his beautiful wife Lillian and their children did not run from “hatred and racial discrimination” but they used their influence and love to humanize every American Citizen and Immigrant across this great universe.

“An Unacknowledged Hero”





What is an Unacknowledged Hero? An Unacknowledged Hero is someone who performs acts of bravery, selflessness, and kindness without any expectation of reward for their service and typically go unheard of and unrecognized. An Unacknowledged Hero is a “First Responder” who makes sacrifices for causes that benefit the greater good of people in need. A person of this nature always fights for the people.

Dick Gregory is a true Unacknowledged Hero! He sacrificed his career and his reputation to fight for ALL people! His passion for helping others began in 1961. His life defined a humanitarian. When he saw the crisis of World Hunger, he didn’t run from the problem, he decided to run for the problem – running 1,000 miles – 50 miles a day from Chicago to Washington, DC and then 3,300 miles – 50 miles a day from Los Angeles to New York. When Ethiopian children were dying of starvation, Dick responded by sending truckloads of food. An American can understand and believe World Hunger, but would one believe hunger in the United States of America? People going hungry in the United States of America? Impossible! Well, Unacknowledged Hero, Dick Gregory, shipped 10,000 pounds of navy beans to the hungry people in Marks, Mississippi, USA.

When our young men were dying daily in Vietnam, Dick fasted, demonstrated and gave up his body to bring the nation’s attention to that crisis. His actions woke up a nation and they responded with protest marches, with celebrities speaking out against the war, and with a President finally being pressured to end it.

When it came to civil rights issues, this hero reacted with the same vigilance. They say Unacknowledged Heroes put their own lives on the line – to ensure the safety of others. That’s exactly what Dick Gregory did time after time – like Birmingham, Alabama “I got the worst beating of my life in that jail.” Or, when he demonstrated in Olympia, Washington with the Nisqually Indians and ended up serving 45 days in the Olympia, Washington state prison. When American citizens were being held as hostages in Iran, Dick didn’t make speeches about it; he didn’t shake his head and say that’s too bad; he didn’t pressure President Carter to do something – he put his life on the line by traveling to Iran, where he fasted for four and a half months on behalf of those hostages.

During the Watts riot, he was there, in the action, and got a bullet in his leg to prove it (It was labeled as Friendly Fire….but, what is that?). When there was the danger that the Equal Rights Act would not be extended to women, he marched with true feminists for that cause.

Now think about it. In all those crises and causes, and I didn’t name them all here, Dick Gregory never asked for anything. He didn’t ask for a dime, he never asked for sympathy, he didn’t even ask for recognition. That is what being a real Unacknowledged Hero is all about. It is the responsibility of each of us to pay homage to those heroes and heroines. It is our duty to ensure that legacies, such as Dick Gregory’s, are not forgotten and remain on the list of topics; when discussing the pacesetters of humanitarian efforts. He was not an Imposter. He is an angel; as a matter of fact his wife, Lillian, is an angel and their children are angels. Their young children would answer the phone to people saying, they were going to bomb the house; and the children would say, “thank you” and then hang up. Dick knew that what he believed in was correct and if it meant losing it all, he was prepared. He was a warrior- a sound and passionate Unacknowledged HERO.

Dick literally gave his life away – his glamorous lifestyle, his mega earnings, everything he had for humanity. There’s an old gospel song that goes, “I give myself away so God can use me.” God used Dick in some magnificent ways – and now it’s our turn to give back to his legacy – to his wife, Lillian and his ten children who shared him with the world. So, I’m asking you to join me in thanking him for being an Unacknowledged Hero for Humanity, and thanking his family for so unselfishly sharing Dick Gregory with the world. Let’s all acknowledge his sacrifice, and donate to the legacy and the family of this great man at www.DickGregoryTribute.com.

Thank you,

Bill Cosby

Mr. Dick Gregory “Celebration of Life” service has been scheduled for Saturday, September 16, 2017 in Landover, MD. (Washington, DC Area). Special Guests will include; Stevie Wonder, Minister Louis Farrakhan,

C.T. Vivian, Martin Luther King III, Myrlie Evers-Williams, Ilyasah Shabazz (daughter of Malcolm X), Rain Pryor (daughter of Richard Pryor), Rev. William Barber, Joe Morton, Nick Cannon, Killer Mike and many more will pay tribute to Mr. Gregory. (more updates coming soon)

Here are the details:

Dick Gregory’s Celebration of Life

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Time: 4:00pm (Doors open at 3:00pm)

Location: City of Praise Family Ministries

8501 Jericho City Drive

Landover, MD 20785

Open To The Public (First Come First Served General Admission Seating and Limited to Venue Capacity) Media Access Availability & coverage details coming soon.

For additional information or updates, please visit: www.DickGregoryTribute.com

