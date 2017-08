Beyoncé has blessed the internet with the first photo of her and JAY-Z’s newborn twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Beyoncé, 35, is posing with the twins, celebrating their one month milestone in the picture, the superstar captioned the first released picture “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.”

Rumi and Sir Carter are the newest members of the Carter family, joining their big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

