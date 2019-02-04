Are Passing Marks Enough to Secure a Good Career in CompTIA A+ 220-902 Exam?

CompTIA certifications are the most opted for certifications in the whole world. A huge number of candidates apply for these certifications each year and are able to achieve them with some preparation. The common questions that the applicant who are passingCompTIA A+ 220-902 exams have is whether or not getting passing marks is ok to get certified or they need to have a big score. We will be answering this question in the article below and will also be talking about some things that you should know about CompTIA A+ 220-902 Exam.

What is CompTIA A+ 220-902 exam?

CompTIA A+ Certification is an entry level certification that is taken by the applicant who want technician level jobs in the IT companies. The person has to pass two exams in order for them to get certified. The two exams include 220-901 and 220-902. The 200-902 is the final exam that the candidates need to clear to get certified. This is an important step in the career of any IT professional. This is the exam that can get you certified and increase your chances of getting better paying jobs in different companies and industries.

There are some important things that you should know about this exam which will be helpful for you:1. Syllabus

The syllabus for the 220-902 exam is pretty detailed. There are a lot of things that have been covered under it. There are 5 major topics that are involved and each of these has their sub topics. You need to download the entire syllabus before you start your preparation. The syllabus is as follows:1. Windows operating system2. Other technologies and operating systems3. Security4. Operational procedures5. Software troubleshooting

The topics have equal percentage of importance in the exam and none of these should be missed.2. Fee

The candidates need to pay a fee so that they can register them for the 220-902 exam. The candidates can either register them for both the 220-901 and 220-902 exam all together or passthem one by one. The fee per exam is $211 and can be paid through debit, credit card or net banking.3. Exam Paper Pattern

The exam paper is easy to solve for all the applicants who have prepared well. The questions asked are 90 and they have to be solved in 90 minutes. Since there is only 1 minute given for one question. It is important that the candidate focuses on the fact that they need to create a better time table so that they can solve all questions on time. 4. How to Pass?

The candidates can either pass both the 901 and 902 exams together in one day or they can pass it one or different days depending on their schedule. You can decide the date of your exam at the time of filling the form.

These are some of the small things that every candidate should know about CompTIA A+ 220-902 exam. The rest of the details can be taken from the official website.

Is It Suitable for You?

CompTIA A+ certification exam is for the people who are looking to get CompTIA A+ certification. This exam is for the people who want to get jobs in the technical support and IT operational roles in the companies. With this exam the candidates have to prove that they have troubleshooting and problem solving skills. The candidates need to have a better understanding of a variety of issues that can be about the operating system or networking of mobile devices and much more. The A+ technicians are an entry level job and this certification will let the candidates get jobs in bigger companies. If you are someone who fulfills all of the criteria given here, then you are suitable for this exam and for getting this certification.

Are Passing Marks Enough to Get Certified and How Does Good Score Matter?

The candidates are scored on a scale of 100-900. So, the passing marks are 700. If the candidate receives 700+ marks in the exam, he can get certified. Hence, in simple words, passing marks are enough to get the certification. There is no extra advantage of the good score in getting the certification. However, if we calculate, getting 700 in itself is a very high score and the passing bar is kept really high. Hence you have to score well in the exam no matter what. Additionally, the score you get determines the knowledge you have about the various topics that are included in the course. The more knowledge you have, the better it is for your job. Hence it should always be your priority to gain as much knowledge as possible and it score the best you can. Although the score will not show on your certification and will not decrease its value, it will surely show your knowledge about things and how well you can handle any situation in the work place.

Things That You Should Know About Preparation and Study Material

The most important factor for passing any exam is the study material and the preparation strategy. Since, CompTIA A+ 220-901 Practice Test is a tough exam and requires a lot of knowledge; you will need the best study material and the best kind of preparation strategy. The study material that you can get includes:● Preparatory videos

The preparatory videos are the free study material that is available on different websites for the candidates to access. These can be of a little help while preparation.● Books and e-books

The next is the books and the e-books. These are available on various platforms and are the best kind of study material if you want to self-study and score well in the exam.● Online study material

The next is the study material available online. It could be dumps or the compiled study material that is given by the websites that provide learning courses.● Practice tests

The last and the most important kind of study material are the practice tests that can be of a huge help. Since the question paper has 90 questions and each of these questions have to be solved in 1 minute, you need a lot of practice to achieve that speed.