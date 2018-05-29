ABC Cancels Roseanne Following Roseanne Barr’s Racist Tweet

ABC has canceled “Roseanne” after Roseanne Barr’s tweet about Valerie Jarrett Tuesday morning.

Two weeks ago today, the sitcom Roseanne and its star Roseanne Barr was the toast of ABC’s upfront presentation, with network execs joking onstage about Barr’s controversial Twitter feed. BUT that just ended, the network has canceled the show following Barr’s racist tweet this morning about President Obama’s White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The decision to cut ties came after Barr attacked Jarrett on Twitter, comparing her to the movie Planet of the Apes and the Islamist organization Muslim Brotherhood.

In the since-deleted tweet, she said of Jarrett, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Jarrett is African-American and was born in Iran to American parents. Barr at first defended the tweet, responding that it wasn’t racist because “Muslims r NOT a race,” before deleting it, apologizing to Jarrett and claiming she was leaving Twitter.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement to TheWrap on Tuesday. “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr said earlier on Tuesday in response to a Twitter thread about Jarrett, a former adviser to Barack Obama.

Disney CEO Robert Iger tweeted his support of Dungey’s decision, adding, “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client following her racially-charged tweet and the cancellation of her ABC series “Roseanne.”

“We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning,” ICM said in a statement to TheWrap Tuesday. “What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.”